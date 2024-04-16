George Santos may have been expelled from Congress, but that doesn’t mean that the resumé of our favorite astronaut/skeet shooting Olympic gold medalist George Santos isn’t continuing to grow.

Because Santos kicked off the weekend by #blessing us all with pictures from his days as a teen model — while sharing that, glamorous though it was, he did experience what he now realizes was sexual harassment.

“Young me did something called ‘looks modeling,’” he wrote on social media. “Age 18 in these. Fun times, but looking back I can say I was being constantly sexually harassed and I didn’t realize it. I was naive and young and didn’t see malice in any of it. Now when I look back it haunts me and I wish I could remember all of the peoples names and faces. It’s a very dark industry and I caution parents of young kids and teens to be very present in these entertainment/fashion type environments. Modeling Sacred Blue/Cavalli on the left and Diesel/DKNY on the right for a multi brand boutique in NYC.”

Check out that Blue Steel!

He’s not even smizing!

Because this is three time Nobel Peace Prize nominee George Santos we are talking about here, the response was a tad skeptical. So he decided to clear things up a bit.

“Some clarification needed apparently: No these are not AI generated,” he wrote. “I was not a runway model. I did not model for any fashion brand. I was a looks model, trying out looks for boutiques who sold multi brand clothing and would use these and many more stock images to suggest pairings of their clothing to shoppers. Keeping in mind this is in the 2000’s before the insane connectivity. More pictures to come as I sort through the actual CD the images are stored in.”

This is all very, very believable … except here’s the thing. If you Google “looks modeling” or “looks model,” the only thing that comes up is this tweet or articles about this tweet.

Now, I’m not going to say this has never been a thing in the history of fashion boutiques, but I’ve definitely never of it. I never heard of it when I was working in boutiques and I never heard of it on any of the many cycles of “America’s Next Top Model” I made it through (I mean as a viewer, not as a contestant like probably George Santos). I know they used to have live models in department stores back in the day … but I legitimately cannot imagine where this would come in handy or be remotely helpful, especially considering the fact that mannequins exist.

Wait. What if George Santos was a mannequin but was brought to life by a lonely visuals manager or department store employee, as in the plot of Mannequin, Mannequin II, and the Nickelodeon show “Today’s Special.”

I’m sorry, but Jodie was terrible at her job. Jeff the Mannequin wore the same outfit for like, six years. No wonder he left to go play the Phantom.

Also, he’s not even standing up. You can’t see the clothes or how they fit. There would be no point to showing this to anyone. What? You’re going to walk up to a customer with a Trapper Keeper full of pictures of people they don’t know in various outfits from the store? That seems unlikely.

Also unlikely? A boutique that sells Roberto Cavalli leather jackets also selling Sacred Blue, Diesel and DKNY, because those are just wildly different price points we are talking about there. A new Cavalli leather bomber even then would have been at least $1,500, while the others would have ranged from about $125 to $400 at the most. Also I don’t believe DKNY ever sold to boutiques, especially in New York City where they have their own stores.

It could be the diffusion line Just Cavalli, though it honestly does not look like any Cavalli I’ve ever seen.

To me, this just looks like he went to the Barbizon School of Modeling where you can learn to be a model or just look like one, failed at both but got some pictures out of the deal. Or maybe some skeezy boutique owner just convinced him this was a thing in order to sexually harass him? Or, perhaps, just perhaps this is all just a cover so we don’t find out that he is, in fact, the real Anastasia.

