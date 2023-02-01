2020 election loser Donald Trump is seething with rage and ready to rumble against the Deep State, RINOs, Marxist commies and/or commie Marxists ... pretty much decent people everywhere. However, he's recently focused his hate beams on those who truly run this country — transgender Americans who just want to exist.

Civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, who's also trans, shared the following unhinged rant, released Tuesday by the mad MAGA king.

“Trump went on an unhinged rant about how he was going to weaponize the federal government to eliminate trans people and criminalize our healthcare and any discussions about our existence. Stop telling us we're overreacting. https: //t.co/ZTBmcp9CMz” — Alejandra Caraballo (@Alejandra Caraballo) 1675253563

In the video, Trump, flanked by US flags, declares, "The leftwing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse! Very simple. Here's my plan to stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth. On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care."

President Biden signed an executive order last year that increased access to gender-affirming care for trans kids and took steps to ban the genuinely cruel and abusive conversion theory. This was in response to red state Republican efforts to prevent parents from making health care decisions in the best interests of their children. Yeah, Republicans don't actually believe in parental rights, especially when parents make choices with which they don't agree.

Biden said, “My message to all the young people: Just be you ... You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong.”

Such cruel acceptance of people's differences!

Trump vowed to ask Congress to prevent taxpayer funds from going to gender-affirming care and pass legislation outright banning gender-affirming care "in all 50 states." He'd also hereby declare that any hospital that allows gender-affirming care no longer meets the standards for Medicaid and Medicare. He'd sic his fascist Justice Department on hospitals that he claims hid the "side effects" of transition for fun and profit (an accusation for which he has not a shred of proof).

Your common Bill Maher types might wonder if children are too young to make "permanent" decisions about their gender (even with their parents). Even the New York Timeshas been on a "just asking questions" tear about trans identity. Few of the expressed concerns about "the children!" were ever in good faith, and Trump seems hot on an outright trans purge, regardless of age. He won't stop at imposing "severe consequences" on teachers who recognize a student's trans identity. No, he also wants the US government to only recognizetwo genders — man and (non-uggo) woman, with likely ignorant and restrictive definitions.

"They wouldn't even need legislation to do most of this," Caraballo warns. "[Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis in particular has used administrative processes to try and ban gender affirming care. They'll weaponize the administrative state and turn it into an arm of the reactionary far right." She continued, "We are in serious danger of a Russian style fascist crackdown on LGBTQ people in this country and being in a blue state won't protect you when the federal government is targeting you and holding federal funding to an entire state hostage to eliminate your rights."

Trump would make US education even worse with "a new credentialing body for teachers" that would "promote positive education about the nuclear family, the role of mothers and fathers, and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.” This won't help kids learn math, as Republicans currently complain about supposed "woke" education, but they'll become subject matter experts on "The Donna Reed Show," "Father Knows Best," and "The Waltons."

We've mocked Maggie Haberman for suggesting in 2016 that Trump was somehow a friend to queer people, but in fairness, he hadn't yet gone full Anita Bryant. He originally dismissed North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill," saying, "There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go. They use the bathroom they feel is appropriate. There has been so little trouble." Even when he later backtracked, he just said "leave it to the states" instead of openly smearing trans people as perverts.

Maybe he's just now discovering what the "T" stood for in "LGBT."

“Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.” — Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump) 1465925518

During his vicious spiel, Trump claimed the "radical Left" deliberately "invented" trans identities just a few years ago. (Good work stopping that leftist "scourge" while you were actually president!) That seems almost comically absurd — if we could afford to laugh about such bigotry — but it makes a bizarre sort of sense if you consider that this timing fits with when Fox News and LibsOfTikTok assholes started railing against trans people and drag queens.



Trump isn't an actual leader, but he's not exactly a focus-group-tested political follower, either. I do think he's like every other elderly white Fox News viewer who Tucker Carlson and others have steadily radicalized against trans people.

True, Trump was hardly supportive of trans people while in office, but his current rhetoric is dehumanizing and scary, beyond what we even witnessed in 2016. We all need to stand up and defend our fellow Americans from the worst among us.

