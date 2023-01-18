I'm so old I remember when "red flag laws" were the preferred solution of the NRA to the scourge of gun violence. No, they really were. Anyway, Florida's got one, and it seizes a lot of guns from people who make threats, and what about your right to kill people, huh? What about that? (Gift link New York Times)

Can Dark Brandon play debt ceiling hardball? Because he fuckin should. (Robert Kuttner at The American Prospect) Same topic: Maddow Blog!

Biden called Republicans "fiscally demented" and Fox News is PISSSSED. Don't worry, the media will make it the new deplorables! (Yahoo!)

Semafor fellates the "Republican moderates." Okay.

Could the special counsel help Joe Biden? When did The New Republic become such an optimist??

How many millions have the Saudis paid Trump to use his golf course the past couple of years? Nobody knows, but what matters is "Hunter Biden"! (Newsweek)

While we're on rich people and shittiness, here's the New Yorker on a lawsuit between a "progressive" wealth manager and her "progressive" Getty heir clients and all the shitty tax-avoiding they're doing because everything in the world is never enough.

George Santos MAY HAVE ALLEGEDLY stolen the money for the veteran's dying dog. (Patch)

Peter Strzok (of the lovers) muses aloud about how one might look at George Santos through a spy lens. — Substack

Michael Signorile's latest sounds like a Harry Potter installment: Matt Schlapp and the Closet of Power. (Substack)

Remember how Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected an abortion ban last year? Kansas Republicans don't. — Vox

Century of kitchens is fun. (Elle Decor)

