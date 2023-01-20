Supreme Court: That leak was 16th century witchcraft. (Court)



Long detailed explainer on what happened on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust, why he's being charged with involuntary manslaughter, and why yes, some lawyers say that's appropriate actually. (LA Times)

These excerpts from E. Jean Carroll's deposition about her sexual assault by Donald Trump are just heartbreaking, just heartbreaking. — Court Listener

MINT THE COIN, JOE. (The New Republic) Oh look, it's the White Househas the "hardline debt ceiling" approach, and Congress's "swing votes" who are just doin' their best to get "talks"! (CNN)

I guess the White House thinks it's funny that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Boebs, et al., will be on House Oversight. I think it's going to be a fucking migraine. — Politico

Oh THOSE George Santos drag queen videos. (New York Post)

Kelly Loeffler is very thankful for Georgia's voter suppression that slashed mail in ballots by 80 percent and reduced Black voter turnout. (Joan Walsh at The Nation)

An old and fascinating story on how American Girl dolls created "Addy Walker," the first Black American Girl, and the Black intellectuals and historians who advised the project — back before Ron DeSantis and Chris Rufo, when African American history was considered both American and true history. — Aisha Harris at Slate

The Montana Lege is working on removing the protection for abortion from the state constitution; based on past experience, it will be one of so many lunatic bills passed within a matter of just weeks that it will literally be impossible to track them all. (Montana Free Press)Of course Montanans just rejected a "born alive save the baby" ballot initiative by 52-47. (NPR) Which led me to discover truly the worst graph I have ever seen, behold:

That chart looks like 20 percent of youngs think abortion should be legal in most cases, and 23 percent think it should not. Instead, utterly uselessly, it shows that of the people who think abortion should be legal in most cases, 20 percent of them are youngs. It also makes it appear that the question has an equal split between legal and illegal, when in fact it's 56-38, per Pew. Where instead in Pew's website would you find the percent of youngs who think abortion should be legal in most cases? Nowhere, that's where. — Pew

I agree with Idaho's affirmative defense to the charge of cannibalism. (Idaho)

How to finish an attic! Chosen mostly for the delightful name of the website: Budget Dumpster.

Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire offered Steven Crowder a fifty million dollar contract over four years, and he found it insulting. (Daily Beast)

