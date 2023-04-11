What Donald Trump and a murdering KKK cannibal have in common, with apologies to the murdering KKK cannibal. (The Daily Beast)



Oh, and it's possible there's a racist element to Trump's racist attacks against Black and Hispanic prosecutors and judges. (The Bulwark)

Michael Tomasky suggests that Democrats destroy Clarence Thomas's reputation, which wasn't that distinguished in the first place. (New Republic)

Noah Berlatsky says, "Republicans aren't really hypocrites. They're fascists. They sincerely believe they should be above the law. which is kind of worse; there's no shared moral framework to build on here.” (Substack)

More gun violence, this time in Kentucky. (Twitter)

“"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," Kentucky Gov. Beshear says after 5 people were killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank. "And I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."” — NBC News (@NBC News) 1681137782

How Stormy Daniels sees her story ending. (New York Magazine)

The victim of an anti-vax conspiracy speaks out. (NBC News)

Leslie Streeter digs into the Angel Reese "controversy." (Baltimore Banner)

Iowa college basketball player Caitlin Clark refused to be a MAGA pawn. (The Nation)

Texas took their kid because they used a midwife instead of going to a hospital. Yes, they’re Black. (Jezebel)

How my hero Rick Steves finds those memorable restaurant gems in Europe. (Travel and Leisure)



The great Al Jaffee, who drew those awesome Mad Magazine fold-ins, has died. He was 102. (The New York Times)

My thoughts about the second season of “Schmigadoon!” (aka “Schmicago”). (Primetimer)

This video is everything I love about Adam Ragusea.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?