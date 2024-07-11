Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Don’t forget to come see us THIS SUNDAY, July 14, 5-9 p.m., at the South Shore Terrace lawn in Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention. All the full-time staff will be there, for I think the first time ever?! Beer and snacks are on us!

Did you join Wonkette a year ago like thousands of your compatriots? If you’re coming up on renewal and need to change your credit card info, just click on your name in the upper right hand corner of this here website, then click “manage subscription” in the dropdown menu and there you can update your credit card numbers. Easy peasy!

Have a little Thomas impeachment articles, as a treat! (AOC) Don’t forget Alito! Oh, she didn’t? Yay! (AOC again)

The Democrats are finally hitting hard against the Supreme Court’s ethical hogshit buffet. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Clarence Thomas is now on notice that his possible criminality is on the table. Jay Kuo says this is “historic.” (Status Kuo)

Sure seems to me like Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is saving rural counties from themselves. (EIG)

Digby on the “Global Popular Front” beating back fascism … in some places. (Salon)

This “satanic” sculpture of a Big Woman was beheaded in Houston, coincidentally after some anti-abortion groups protested it enough that the artist was disinvited from lecturing on the University of Houston campus. Everything’s fine. (Hyperallergic)

Right right right, Stephen Miller definitely has nothing to do with Project 2025.

The [Department of Justice] section is written by Gene Hamilton, a former senior official in the Trump administration whose name is all over litigation across the country today because he is the legal director of America First Legal. America First Legal is, in essence, the MAGA legal organization. It is run by Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, despite his not being a lawyer, and Hamilton is the second-in-command.

Chris Geidner unpacks the DOJ section of Project 2025. (Law Dork)

Oklahoma promises to Project 2025 the state’s education. It’s not just The Bible anymore! (Daily Beast)

Weird, but I think Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick might be lying about whether Joe Biden had to track him down to offer him FEMA Hurricane Beryl aid.

“The truth is, before you can ask for a declaration you have to go meet with people in the impacted areas to see what’s needed and the level of need,” Patrick said.

Really, Dan Patrick? You have to meet with people to see what they need before you can ask for a declaration of emergency? Because: no. (Houston Chronicle)

Joe Manchin helped pass some anti-trans military crap through the Democratic Senate committee. (Erin in the Morning)

What Airbnb’s doing about the hosts who film you in the bedroom and bath: Not much so far! (CNN)

They’re culture-warring solar energy in red states and rural areas, turning neighbors into pariahs if they want to lease their land for green energy. About 400 communities across the US have banned solar and/or wind projects as well. (NOTUS)

But the Bitcoin mines — which sure seem like they’re causing horrible ailments in nearby residents — are protected in Texas. (Time) And they’re creating energy demand for which Texas is building a whole bunch of new fossil fuel plants, in Black communities of course! (Capital B News)

Goldman Sachs hates AI now. Good! (Ed Zitron)

From a year ago, a powerful beautifully done piece examining “civility” and “friendship” in the context of humanism and supremacism after that guy killed the nice lady for her shop’s Pride flag. (AR Moxon)

My power was out all day Tuesday, and my hotspot was working for ass, so Dok did Wednesday’s tabs for me; I didn’t just call out with “internet” just because I’m still mad at the Wonkette commenters.

But I am still mad at the Wonkette commenters. Besides the all-caps screaming names at me, and the emails hoping I “enjoy the camps” and imputing to me every motive under the sun, dastardly motives I have never given you any reason to believe, I have asked twice now, over two days, for one of you to delete his comment that I will have well deserved my execution and brought it on myself, and it’s still up. And eleven of you liked that comment.

Hi, what are we doing here? I won’t let you write that shit about Dick Cheney, so how is it okay to write it about me? Because I (STILL! HEARTILY!) disagree with you about the best way forward for Joe Biden and the Democrats? Do you think you’ve persuaded me? You haven’t. But if you wear me down enough, maybe you’ll get some “audience capture,” where the writer starts writing only what the readers want to hear — shoot, I might even shut up, since enough of you have threatened to boycott Wonkette right out of business. Is that why you come here? To read comforting things that I don’t believe? Those of you who pay us — and nobody owes us their money, or their eyeballs — do you pay us to lie to you? Do you pay me to soothe you that everything’s fine, and hide my head from any evidence to the contrary, when I don’t believe that’s the case? Do you pay me to shut my mouth?

While we’re at it? I kindly request you stop browbeating your fellow commenters for disagreeing with you. Do you know how many of my readers you’ve chased off by screaming insults at them, your-way-or-get-the-fuck-out? Is it cool to call each other turncoats or backstabbers? Even if you’re not saying it to someone specifically, is that how you want to be in the world? Telling my readers they’re not welcome on my website?

I know it’s hot out and everyone’s lost their damn minds, but I don’t know how many days in a row I need to say enough.

Sorry if I’m being thin-skinned, and can’t take a little pushback, hounding other commenters, or harmless execution talk. STILL MAD.

AND DELETE THE FUCKING COMMENT ALREADY.

Now here’s something nice. It was the best I could come up with.

Fucking A.

