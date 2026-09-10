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Good morning good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

Man, shouldn’t have shot my meat wad yesterday (LOL gross) because now there’s all this meat stuff to hit you with! Like this crazy coincidence of all the millions of dollars the corrupt Brazilian beef billionaire gave to Trump before he apparently bought up all their gross meat and stuck it in your mystery box! (Thom Hartmann) Then there’s the 19 concurrent food safety investigations, a record, because that’s what happens when you DOGE all the food safety inspectors and mandate all food must contain ground glass by law. (Axios)

What up, Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber?

How you like them barrels? (AP)

Brett Kavanaugh, yes that Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the (Republican!) Missouri state Supreme Court in letting them DQ the Republican Lege’s gerrymandered congressional maps, and minutes later a different federal judge put the Republican Lege’s gerrymandered congressional maps back for this November. And then the (again, can’t state this often enough) Republican state Supreme Court told the Republican state secretary of state they were going to hold his ass in contempt unless he could think of a REAL good reason not to! Let’s let Chris Geidner splain us. (Lawdork)

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I blocked this out if I ever knew it at all. (I must have known it.) Anyway, goodbye Maria Bartiromo, goodbye more again! See you on 60 Minutes undoubtedly!

Before putting her on the air, Bartiromo had seen [Sidney] Powell’s evidence, which included an email from a person who claimed that “The Wind tells me I’m a ghost” and “it appears that I was shot in the back shortly after submitting a tip to the FBI two years ago.”

(Our Liz at Public Notice)

Mostly Black people in Gary, Indiana, were out of electricity for WEEKS, so obviously Indiana denied them SNAP benefits to replace all their food. (The 19th)

I don’t know what I’d do if I were the Human Rights Campaign and other gay orgs faced with these Democrats who are mostly good until it’s time to call trans girls “boys” (or even better: “men”), ugh ugh ugh. (Erin in the Morning)

Do you want to see a murder the most brutal sibling non-endorse since Abel? (Archive of Portland Press Herald)

The number of women dying from ectopic pregnancies has doubled over the past six years, praise pro-life Jesus and His Republican helpers! (Pro Publica)

Robyn covered a lot of this yesterday here, but BOY OH BOY are people mad at Ken Paxton for acting like he likes that women are working. (The 19th)

This guy got 30 years for so much Medicaid fraud, instead of being elected senator from Florida! (Orange County Register)

Oh no, HBO’s new Green Lantern, Lanterns, is woke (stars a Black person, is written and directed by Black people???!!!), should probably be illegal :( (Michael Harriot at Contrabandcamp)

The people making the robot Apocalypse are pretty sanguine about their belief that the robot Apocalypse could for sure be coming and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Bulwark, second item)

I would like a BEAVER APOCALYPSE instead, BEAV!!!!! :D :D :D :D (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

I am not putting that Primus song here, because Primus sucks.

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