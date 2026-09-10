Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

The hed gif goes deep, really deep, to meet up with the faceless cusk eel: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/eel-without-a-face

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/eb03c2cb-8b70-4ceb-8f79-530dc8a392c3?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Beavers! 🦫

I saw on the (French—international recognition!) news recently that people from all over the world are flocking to see the little guys they reintroduced to London. There are even tour groups!

https://theealingbeaverproject.com/

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