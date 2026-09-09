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President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
2h

Couchfucker's proposal sounds better in the original German: Kinder, Küche, Kirche

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Satanisreal's avatar
Satanisreal
2hEdited

This is perfectly consistent with the Republican policy of giving taxpayer money ONLY to people who don't need it.

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