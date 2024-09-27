Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

It’s the warm water from climate change. They BEEN telling you. Anyway Florida friends and enemies and everyone in between, I hope you are okay! (Grist)

Of course they want to outlaw birth control. It’s their whole thing besides “no books” and “no taxes.” New Kamala Harris ad!

The City has put up a hub page with all its Eric Adams investigations from the beginning. Great job, The City!

I think so far we’ve ignored Adams’s alleged theft of $10 million in public funds. We should not ignore that too either! (Hayes Brown at MSNBC)

Regarding all those bribes, I already forgot that the Supreme Court made “gratuities” for public officials’ past actions legal! They’re so bizarre. (Governing)

RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” tour is weird and fascist. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Trump has moved on to a new group of Haitians, these in a small town called Charleroi, Pennsylvania, where the Republican state senator had already begged Libs of Tik-Tok to stop lying about the nice immigrants in the nice town, whoops. (The New Republic)

Oh hey, you know what would happen if we deported everybody, and I don’t mean the moral catastrophe? An economic catastrophe! Do you love recessions and/or depressions? Then mass deportation is for you. (El Pais)

Say willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to all our new citizens, hearthug emoji! (America’s Voice)

Here’s the JD Vance dossier, which I haven’t read, even though it was hacked by Iran (presumably) and it’s hosted at Ken Klippenstein’s joint and I find him annoying! (Klippenstein)

North Carolina, check your voter reg! (The Hill) In fact, everybody check your voter reg!

Melania Trump thinks there’s some sort of fishy conspiracy about the man who shot at her husband in Pennsylvania, because after a few days the media shut up about it. Yeah, they lost interest because the shooter turned out to be a bog-standard Republican mass shooter guy instead of a crazed leftist, you mean dumb viper. (CNN)

Cards Against Humanity, the moral heroes who make the worst game in the world it’s so great, bought some land on the border in order to kibosh Trump’s WALL, and then Elno Musk’s SpaceX just polluted the fuck out of it. They’re suing, as is right and proper, for him to unenfucken it. (Sherwood News)

From the comments, I’d missed Pope Francis’s July excommunication of this “firebrand” rightwing archbishop for the sin of “schism,” or being a rightwing dick! Do JD Vance and all those other gross tradcath converts next! (CBS News)

That drowned billionaire last month? Er, what?

Now, in a twist that is sure to rankle conspiracy theorists, CNN reports that the yacht, known as the Bayesian, may contain watertight safes that hold “super-encrypted hard drives.” Lynch apparently did not trust cloud services and, as a result, took encrypted drives with him whenever he went sailing. Those drives, in turn, may “contain highly sensitive data tied to a number of Western intelligence services,” the outlet reports, citing four sources familiar with the local police investigation.

No, I’m just talking about that his yacht was named the Bayesian, why, did you see something else of interest? (Gizmodo)

This old lady will teach you how to mend your clothes instead of buying new, for your pocket and the climate! You just have to go to Scotland to see her. Tell her I love her and I said hi. (Nice News)

EVAN POPS IN! Hi! At my Friday place today I’m digging deeper on Speaker Mike Johnson’s extreme eagerness to absolve Clay WHAR BOXES Higgins for his vicious racism and threats toward Haitian immigrants, putting it in context of the Christian nationalist movement and everything that represents. Y’all git over here and READ AND SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE whenever you’re done here! [The Moral High Ground]

What’s coming right up? It’s the Wonkette Halloween party for YOU on Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at our home! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU, for our address! Free of course, but donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!

