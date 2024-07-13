A lovely picture of the lovely Stormy, courtesy of our friend Tim!

Happy Weekend!

Do you know what today is? Basically nothing! Like, it’s literally Beef Tallow Day. Someone actually went out of their way to make today Beef Tallow Day. To what end? I could not tell you.

However! As you all likely know, Shelley Duvall, one of my top three Shelleys, passed away this week. While lots of people remember her from movies like The Shining or Popeye, she also starred in and produced Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theater — which, as much as I recall, was pretty freaking awesome.

So I figured that one of them might make a nice present for you all this week. Don’t you think?

While I was (of course) tempted to go with The Princess and The Pea, due to the fact that the princess is played by Ms. Liza Minnelli, I decided to go with one that Duvall was actually in. That seemed more appropriate.

As such, I now present to you the second episode of the series, Rumplestiltskin — starring Duvall herself, along with Hervé Villechaize, Ned Beatty and Bud Cort. Yes, like Bud Cort from Harold and Maude. How excited are you now? Probably very!

