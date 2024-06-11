Hunter Biden and wife Melissa Cohen Biden

Well, fuck. Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three counts in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, and now faces a $750,000 fine and a maximum of 25 years in prison at sentencing. (Related story here.)

Time to suspend his presidential campaign!

The president’s only living son faces 10 years each for certifying on ATF form 4473, the Firearm Transaction Record, that he was not “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance,” because Hunter wrote a book about how he was dabbing heavily in crack in 2018, around when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver. He also faces five years for possessing a firearm while using a narcotic, for the 11 days he had the gun before his dumbshit then-girlfriend tried to dispose of it in a mall trash can, then called the mall looking for it.

It is important to note that as a first offender, on standalone charges, Hunter will not get the maximum. And considering that these events were more than five years ago and Hunter has been to rehab and kept his nose clean, he may get no prison time at all. But, that is entirely up to Trump-appointed judge Maryellen Noreika.

Surely the conservatives who think guns should be given out instead of candy at Halloween are outraged at this infringement of Hunter’s Second Amendment rights!

It all sure smells worse than a Milford chicken house: a Trump-appointed US Attorney spending years to prosecute a guy for a crime that has never been charged as a standalone offense in the history of America, in front of a Trump-appointed judge, for a clause that other federal judges have called “unconstitutionally vague,” that conservatives are gagging to have thrown out anyway, while all the while House Republicans preen and crow about it.

If Joe Biden controls the justice system, he’s really not doing a very good job of it. He’s even said he won’t pardon Hunter, which is mighty tough-love of him.

Hunter’s next bullshit is trial in California starting September 5 on tax charges. He owed $1.4 million and paid all of it back, with interest, and is still being charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to file his tax returns and pay taxes, one felony count of tax evasion and two felony counts of filing a false return. There was almost a deal that kept him out of prison, but at the last minute Special Counsel David Weiss pulled a “yoink,” insisting no deal on the tax charges after all. Because with no Hunter Biden to kick around, what would the Republican legislature waste their time on? Serving their constituents or something?

It’s all so gross.

Share