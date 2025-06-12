Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
37mEdited

Just one more sleepy till I am out of here. Tomorrow is Escape From New York, call me Snake. If Adrienne Barbeau wants to come along I am not saying no. Hey Cleveland, I'm almost there, are you ready for me?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Open Thread Chat June 12. Now we know why the dogs from yesterday's Chat were running onto baseball fields. SQUIRREL!! https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/b910bcca-d618-4bf5-b89b-3013c511eadb

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
879 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture