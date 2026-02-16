Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
3h

A cracking cute critter for your hed gif. Learn more: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/pygmy-slow-loris

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/552f94be-fdec-437a-905a-9a17f9a11d7f?utm_source=share

R. Riddle
3h

Local tab, buried in the local news.

Thousands gathered at [NC] State Capitol after civil rights reverend led 50-mile march for peace, love

Hundreds of people walked 50 miles from Wilson to Raleigh alongside Bishop William J. Barber II in what is being called the "Love Forward Together" movement, which is "protesting the relentless policy violence against poor and low-income people."

https://www.wral.com/news/local/reverend-william-barber-love-forward-together-march-feb-2026/

