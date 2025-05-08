Patti LuPone singing ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ in 1992. She also hates Trump and would refuse to perform for him if he tried to come see her. ‘I hate the motherfucker,’ she said in 2017.

Oh, what a delightful postscript to a story Wonkette brought you yesterday, oh happy day, oh Tag der Schadenfreude!

Yesterday’s post was the latest twist and turn in the saga of Donald Trump stealing the chairmanship of the Kennedy Center and pissing in the middle of the stage, where the art happens, and Trump’s bitchy little pig Ric Grenell, whom Trump named as director, huffing and puffing at anyone and everyone about it, mostly especially Lin-Manuel Miranda, who yanked Hamilton off the Kennedy Center stage the second Trump installed himself as king and had Grenell start deleting all the art and music an old white Nazi who shits in bedpans might find offensive.

When Miranda did that, of course, Trump bitched and moaned that he likes Les Miz much better, and besides, he never liked Hamilton anyway. (While we agree that Trump would not like Hamilton, what with the non-white people on the stage and all the brilliance and reverence for things like the Constitution, we must assert that bitch has never seen Hamilton.)

Now Grenell is trying to get Miranda canceled from “American Idol,” as punishment for offending the king.

Trump, like many 164-year-old decaying white corpses, likes a couple of musicals. He loves Les Miz, thinks that one is the best. He likes CATS and Phantom, and generally gets phantom limb erections about anything Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote.

But he loooooves Les Miz. Clearly doesn’t understand a word of it, but we’re not sure how that makes him different from any other old-as-shit Republican fan of the same three musicals he likes. He used “Do You Hear The People Sing?” at one of his rallies a while back and got in trouble with the creators of the show. Boy howdy, you wanna talk about not understanding the lyrics.

Now, it’s being reported that 10 or 12 of the cast members of Les Misérables, Trump’s favorite, will be refusing to perform for Stupid Hitler when he comes to see the show. To which we respond: Cool! What about the rest of the cast?

Oh, all these details are so fucking delightful.

Trump is supposed to come see Les Miz on June 11. So “at least 10 to 12 performers” have exercised their option to fuck off and go drinking that night instead. And yes, it was a specific option they were given, to fuck off and go drinking the night El Dumbfuck comes to rub his anal glands all over his presidential box at the Center.

“The cast was given the option to not perform the night Trump will be in the audience, and both major cast members and members of the ensemble are among those sitting out,” says CNN.

Not only will Trump be there that night, he’s also having a fundraiser that night, for the new gross MAGA patrons of Kennedy Center, who surely all have stellar taste in art, music, and theater.

Shocking no one, Trump’s yappy little bitch Grenell is yapping about this development:

“Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed,” said Grenell. “In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire - and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience. The Kennedy Center wants to be a place where people of all political stripes sit next to each other and never ask who someone voted for but instead enjoys a performance together.”

Oh, eat it.

He keeps playing that song about performers who refuse to perform for “patrons of all backgrounds,” as if he has any standing to talk about performers, and as if we’re all so stupid that we think that before all this, the theater was checking people’s voter registration cards at the door to weed out Republicans. As if people don’t understand that there’s a difference between that and taking a principled stand against being a dancing monkey for the entertainment of Nazis.

To which we respond: Cry about it.

Maybe they can get some kind of Christian nationalist “Hee-Haw” Sunday School girls’ sing-a-long group to come in that night and do “On My Own” and “I Dreamed A Dream” for Donald.

What do you bet whoever’s playing Madame Thénardier sings certain lines of “Master of the House” pointedly toward a certain section of the house when Trump is in attendance?

Master of the house? Isn't worth my spit!

Comforter, philosopher and lifelong shit!

Cunning little brain, regular Voltaire

Thinks he's quite a lover but there's not much there

What a cruel trick of nature landed me with such a louse

God knows how I've lasted living with this bastard in the house!

Maybe she’ll dedicate it to Melania, who is reportedly just about entirely absent from Trump White House 2.0, big fuckin’ surprise there.

Idea: When the cast does “Do You Hear The People Sing?” on that last big TOMORROW COOOOOOOOMES! they should all flip Trump off.

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE.

