Why so blue?

How does a BA from Evangel, Missouri private Christian college

Quit praying away his gay, bag an MA from Harvard JFK

Get a partner named Matt and gay-hater Pence to swear him in

Ambassador to Germany with a two chicken-nugget chin

And every day while gays were fighting for their dignity

He stood out there and rep’ed Dubya’s diplomacy

And Log Cabin, gays who like conservative heritage

Even more than they like having gay marriage

But it pays off to pay nice with the grifty types,

Secret consulting payments from authoritarians of all stripes

Bucks from Kazakhstan, rials from Iran

Handfuls of yuan, six-figures conservative consulting for Viktor Orban

So Orban’s making Hungary a culture-war hate incubator

Pride marches are illegal there, and he’s a shithole dictator

A voice said Ric, you got to fend for yourself!

Look at these dumb Trumps and that unguarded wealth!

He was a never-Trump guy then it paid not to diss him

Now he’s Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions

And that mission is dissin’ the opposition

Cancel culturing the woke from the Kennedy Center’s commission!

Hamilton was supposed to do a two-month run at the Kennedy Center as part of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Then the administration fired the president, Evita Trump installed Ric Grenell, and they replaced 18 members of the board with Susie Wiles, Usha Vance, and Trump’s former caddy Dan Scavino, cut $2.5 million in grants over some “DEI” whatever, fired a bunch of staff, and Trump TruthHorked stuff like “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST”! So Lin-Manuel Miranda pulled the show, because he did not want anything to do with that bunch of creeps.

But apparently Grenell was eagerly looking forward to watching a diverse and inclusive Hamilton with his cold dead eyes, as a break from his other job swapping around Venezuelan prisoners, because he went on Xitter and threw a fit about it.

The American people need to know that @ Lin_Manuel is intolerant of people who don’t agree with him politically

And Trump whined that he never really liked the show anyway and thinks Les Miz is better.

That was three months ago, but Grenell is now triggered again because ABC invited Emmy-/Grammy-/Pulitzer-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda to be a guest-star mentor on “American Idol,” and he thinks Miranda should get cancel-cultured forever for refusing to perform for him and hubby Matt like a dancing monkey.

They’re also still furious that JD Vance got booed.

You would think Grenell would be too busy with his SPECIAL MISSIONS in the world to be Googling who will be guest-starring on “American Idol,” but apparently not.

And for not cancel-culturing Lin-Manuel Miranda for canceling, he wants thin-lipped little creep Brendan Carr to go after ABC/Disney harder. Of course they want to go after all the networks, because they want to control all of the media, and run a BADTHINK censorship extortion racket on them, the same one they’re running at universities and law firms and every country in the world. Shake ‘em down for praise and tribute! And they’ve been screaming about taking ABC/Disney’s broadcast license forever, for making Republicans feel bad by doing diversity and inclusion, making the Little Mermaid Black and forcing Trump to say stuff like EATING THE DOGS AND THE CATS at his debate.

But, the FCC doesn't license TV networks such as CBS, NBC, or ABC, it manages the broadcast spectrum, including mergers, though it can assess fines for things like Janet Jackson’s boob. But it can’t yank a broadcast license because some show on a network says something it doesn’t like, or hires Lin-Manuel Miranda because he won’t sing and dance for the King. That would be so out-of-the-box and First Amendment violating that even Alito and Thomas might have a problem with it.

But they can whine on the internet, or sue over some made-up bullshit! Like when they chiseled a “settlement” out of Disney/ABC because George Stephanopoulos correctly stated that “Judges and two separate juries have found [Trump] liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape.”

Will ABC give in again and disinvite LMM to make Rum Tum Trump and Rumpleteazer happy? Or did that episode teach them an expensive lesson about never giving in to extortion?

Just you wait and see!

