The United States is requiring businesses and government offices in Stockholm, Sweden, to comply with the Trump administration's anti-DEI policies, according to Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter.

"Stockholm's urban planning office must not work for diversity, equity, and inclusion," according to the outlet's English translation. "The U.S. embassy demands this in a letter with a contract that they expect the city to sign."

Stockholm's urban planning councilor Jan Valeskog called the requirement "completely bizarre," adding, "We will never sign this contract."

In addition, the U.S. Embassy is requiring Swedish suppliers "to certify that they do not apply certain inclusion programs," the outlet reported.

The X account @ChrisO_wiki translated more of the report in a post, saying the Swedish government was given 10 days to comply.

Yeah, nah. If you don't like it, get the fuck out of Sweden.

Miranda has Rights

