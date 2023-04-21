Of course that old man who shot young Ralph Yarl was a Fox-poisoned old bigot, one of his grandsons has eyes and ears on his head. (Kansas City)Meanwhile, the guy who shot a little girl and everybody else in the family after somebody's basketball rolled into his yard is apparently (as of noon yestertoday anyway) still on the run. (NPR)

Well I'm convinced.

“The Russians have published what they claim are secret wiretapped recordings of voice messages sent between NATO troops in Ukraine. Its supposed to be mainly American soldiers. The accents are slightly off though ” — Visegrád 24 (@Visegrád 24) 1681946616

American foxes with their big American breasts!

MT anti-porn bill adds "acts of transgenderism" (and foxes with big American breasts) as things you can't let your child see on the internet. (Bill)

Trans adults can no longer get their medications in Missouri. — Erin in the Morning substack

It's still illegal in Michigan to lewdly cohabit. Some Republicans are voting against a bill to repeal that sorry shit, for the children. — Michigan Advance

TN POS resigns for being TN POS. Do the House speaker next. (Nashville 5)

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jesus Garcia introduced the End Child Poverty Act, which would replace the Child Tax Credit with payments of $393 per month. Yay! (MLive)

Take an hour to cry. The crime scene reconstructors who worked the Sandy Hook massacre. — Gift link New York Times

MyPillow Guy has to pay $5 million to the guy who debunked his stupid shit. Why didn't we ever take Gateway Pundit to mediation? (CNN)

Poor Jenna Ellis, the Trumpies are being mean to her now, poor poor Jenna. — Daily Beast

The Hitler-loving billionaire very much had business before his friend Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court, very much so. (The Guardian)Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin has invited Chief Justice John Roberts to appear before the committee for a cup of tea. (Politico)Meanwhile again, Lindsey Graham helped a few judges get through committee for the ailing DiFi, so that's niceish. (NBC News)

