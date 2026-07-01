Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
3h

"And then things got worse"

Last sentence of every chapter in every Russian history book

Reply
Share
6 replies
Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
3h

A man in post-Stalin Russia stands in line for 7 hours to buy meat, but when he gets to the counter he is told that they're sold out. He explodes "I am wounded Combat Soldier of Great Patriotic War, twice decorated by Marshal Zhukov! This is intolerable!". A man in a trench coat takes him by the shoulder" "comrade, you must control yourself, in the days of Stalin you know what would happen, da?" He mimics a pistol pointed at his head.

Man comes home, wife asks: "are they out of meat?"

Man: "worse than that, they're out of bullets".

Reply
Share
4 replies
305 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture