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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

A-dor-able hed gif critter: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/of-dormice-and-doormen

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ab4b9e09-cf71-4b92-9871-12a4715ac5d0?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
36m

I always knew the sheep were trouble, forcing themselves on poor, innocent future FBI agents like that. Learn consent, you woolly perverts!

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