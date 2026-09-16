Daddy I WANT a DORMOUSE. Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning friends, how do you do?

Cleta Mitchell just CAN’T with the Supreme Court siding with “the Marxist girls” on not letting Trump seize all the mail ballots. (Joe. My. God.) Would you like a closer read on Alito’s lunatic mail ballot dissent? ME TOO! (Jay Willis at Balls and Strikes)

People mad at Trump yo. POLL: (Gift link New York Times)

Wankwankwank, Trump won’t rebuild the Kennedy Center if he can’t put his name on it, wank. Don’t bother clicking, it’s … (Truth Social)

Thomas Massie, in the drawing room, with Pete Hegseth impeachment articles :) (Not NOTUS, it’s Washington Sun)

Wonkette has no ads and no paywall ever. Subscribe with money or for free, we like it either way!

The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal!

Wonkette $ machine!

Also! A Venmo!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Kash Patel went to Congress, it did not go awesome! Dick Durbin: “You said ‘engaged in bestiality,’ not ‘victim of bestiality.’” Kash: “‘Engaged in bestiality’ means you were forced.’” (Not an exact transcript because I’m busy, but you should click it yourself!) Words mean what he wants them to mean!

As Don Moynihan points out, Kash Patel has been firing every FBI agent in the world for the crimes of “had a rainbow flag” and “investigated January 6” but apparently we’re in an FBI agent crunch now! (Moynihan)

Previously, at Wonkette.

The IG report on the “phone booth cages” that are already monstrous (NBC News) sure does seem to be a coverup. As noted by Gillian Brockell, Amnesty International reported on these in December. The cages were half the size of those noted by the IG, forced prisoners into stress positions like the good old days of Abu Ghraib, and weren’t under that nice pleasant awning in the shade. All of this so detainees could “‘reflect on their behavior choices, manage their emotions, reduce stress and practice self-directed behavior,’ according to the inspector general’s report.” (Amnesty International) Meanwhile, I am at a complete loss about what we are supposed to feel about this story of an ICE officer who killed himself after he was very belatedly vetted and found to have been fired from law enforcement jobs twice. (Gift link Washington Post)

You guys wanna see a welfare queen? How about Deloitte, taking hundreds of millions of dollars to fuck up people’s welfare??? (More Perfect Union)



Who’s Elon Musk threatening to sue today? Alex Gibney, blessed be his name. (Techdirt)

“AI agents” may be (are) already ruining the Internet, but not at Wonkette! :D (404 Media) Barack Obama says Democrats need to get on the right side of “what the fuck do we do with AI,” a lot like Joe Biden’s executive order about it, “calling for a society-wide effort by government, the private sector, and civil society to both mitigate AI’s risks and harness its great benefits,” that Trump ripped up, and figure it out fast. (The New Republic) How Democrats should demagogue the hell out of data centers, AI, and Flock cameras. Unsure where the paywall is on this one, but read it if you can! (The Bulwark)

Mike Rogers won’t debate Abdul El-Sayed, because he is scared. (Washington Sun, formerly NOTUS) Alabamians, you volunteered with Doug Jones yet? (Doug Jones)

Sure sounds to me like Iowans want children to be able to play sports with their friends, even if they’re trans children! (Erin in the Morning)

Here’s a song for my mama.

It would be really helpful if you sent Wonkette to some friends!

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Last week I finished Yesteryear, about a tradwife influencer and holy shit that ending! Buy all the books!

Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?