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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

"I've had a long career in shopping mall guarding. But do they call me Dan the Guardian of Malls? No. But you fuck one goat..."

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6hEdited

I'm assuming you get a bonus for the usual Republican pedophilia?

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