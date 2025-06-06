Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PeteWa's avatar
PeteWa
4h

My sympathy for the ICE agents does not exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
4h

I'll just drop this off:

Uncovered The Human Hat

‪@kenwhite.bsky.social

We don’t need to back off the American Gestapo and we don’t need to respect its agents. People exercising state violence are not entitled to anonymity. Nor are the people directing the state violence.

‪Aaron Rupar‬

‪@atrupar.com

1h

MIKE JOHNSON: From the people who mandated mask wearing for years, it's absurd. They need to back off ICE & respect our agents

Q: So you're ok w/agents not identifying themselves when they're arresting migrants?

J: Why, so they can target them? So they can put names and faces online and dox them?

https://bsky.app/profile/kenwhite.bsky.social/post/3lqx6njcfxc26

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
384 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture