SethTriggs
1h

As someone who is not a fan of Cenk Uygur at all, that is FUCKED UP what was threatened to him. And people need to take that shit seriously. If your citizenship and "legality" are this fungible, no one is safe.

Uygur, since he ran for office, is almost certainly a naturalized citizen. A WHOLE lot of people are in danger if these fascist can unperson people criticizing them. And it proves yet again, all the First Amendment does is protect the rights of bigots to heap slurs upon minorities and to also exclude them from participating in the economy.

And of course we know the unreconstructed have large amounts of deference in the political and legal system—reportedly the order to have Bovino answer for his violations was struck down by an appeals court—we face very dark days ahead.

Where you can, you have to jump those voter suppression hoops NOW for 2026 (it's largely too late for any outstanding specials in 2025). But make sure you are active and ready, and wherever we can, work to get a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized majority. That's the only way you are going to get even a semblance of a check on this madness.

Fartknocker
26m

Completely off topic post but important. If you come to Austin and your hungry, stop at a Kirby Lane Cafe. They are paying employees who are subscribed to SNAP extra money. And they are making it permanent. So fuck you Donald Trump. I'm going to take care of my people.

Please return to your normal wants and need. Also, you all look nice.

