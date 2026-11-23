Washington state’s governor Bob Ferguson condemning the arrests at a Saturday press conference. Screenshot from CBS News report.

Let us kick off our short holiday week with some frothing, spittle-flecked, blood-pressure-heading-for-the-danger-zone, NUCLEAR BLAST-SIZED EXPLOSION OF FUCKING RAGE. We apologize in advance. If it helps, think of it as a selfless act of sacrifice: you stroking out before Thursday means more stuffing and green bean casserole for your family.

No, we’re not talking about Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia, which is a whole other “what the fuck” Monday morning treat. We are talking about the Saturday incident at Seattle’s Sea-Tac airport, when a bunch of armed, masked ICE goobers stormed the heavily undefended parapets of a jetway to arrest a father and daughter from Mexico and drag them off to the nearest concentration camp.

The two arrestees, who were reportedly flying to Los Angeles for a baptism, were identified as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia. They have lived in the Pacific Northwest since 2015, do not have criminal records, are gainfully employed, and have been seeking asylum in the US. Hernandez Mejia, in her 20s, is married to an American citizen and had filed paperwork for “an adjustment of her status.” She works for Girls on the Run, “a nonprofit that blends physical education with life skills lessons,” says her LinkedIn page. She told one of the people filming her arrest that she and her father have work permits.

Oh, and ICE claimed they arrested Hernandez Mejia for throwing coffee on them and will charge her with assaulting a federal officer. Eyewitnesses say it was more that she spilled coffee in surprise when agents tackled her out of nowhere, which seems like a reasonable response for anyone in that situation. ICE is known for lying at all times, and that always comes out in court when judges question the agency’s lawyers, but by that time the damage is done.

Anyway, here’s a couple of news stories containing videos of the ICEstapo arresting these two hardened threats to public safety for the vile crime of overstaying their visas. Needless to say (but we’ll say it anyway), huge trigger warning:

Sure, it all makes great material for Stephen Miller’s spank bank. But people with even the slightest dollop of humanity are enraged.

Washington’s governor, Bob Ferguson, called for ICE to be abolished, both on Instagram and in a press conference with immigration advocates. Washington’s two Democratic Senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, posted angry messages and promised ICE there will be consequences when the Democrats take over Congress in a few weeks. One Seattle Port Commissioner (the Port of Seattle runs the airport) demanded an investigation and arrests if the ICE agents broke any laws.

Even the crew of the Alaska Airlines flight that Larrondo Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia were waiting to board were so upset by what they witnessed that four of them refused to work the flight. Takeoff was delayed for three hours while the airline found another crew.

Personally, we think the agents should be arrested just for sucking. It’s not a criminal offense, but neither is overstaying a visa and that isn’t stopping those assholes from terrorizing millions of people for it.

We realize it is a cliché at this point and was always bullshit to cover up Republicans’ xenophobic desire for ethnic cleansing of anyone not white, but we still can’t help noticing that the people ICE keeps arresting are not the hardened criminals and gang members that Donald Trump and JD Vance and Tom Homan and Miller and all the other Nazis involved try to claim they are.

Rather, the arrested are usually, well, people like this father and daughter who have been in America for decades and are contributing way more to society than any of the nutcases who were shut out of law enforcement careers until this administration went on a hiring spree.

In fact, just this weekend, The New York Times published a story about an as-yet-unreleased report by an internal DHS watchdog about just how much the agency loosened its standards and training so it could hire 10,000 reprobates and societal rejects to serve as immigration officers:

Among the changes highlighted was a decision to allow more than 3,500 recruits with prior law enforcement experience to complete their basic training virtually. Previously, the training was done fully in person at a training center over the course of a month. Using the online option, some officers completed the training in less than a day.

Some recruits even finished the online training in under two hours. It’s like speed-dating, but for fascists.

The report also mentions a training test that recruits in the past have been given two chances to pass. But ICE was so desperate for bodies that it allowed one guy to take the test 32 times before he passed.

Are immigration authorities targeting airports more heavily during the busy holiday season so they can hit their monthly quotas? It does seem like low-hanging fruit. It could be a coincidence that this Seattle incident comes on the heels of the arrest of a foreign grad student from Princeton who was arrested as she tried to fly from Washington, DC, back to New Jersey last week. Then again, it could also be that ICE and Customs and Border Protection are trying to get in a few last licks before the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.

In the meantime, we wish everyone associated with ICE a very unhappy Thanksgiving. May your families make you eat in the garage, if they let you in at all. May your grandmothers spit on the ground when you try to hug them. May your turkey be dry and stuffed with dog diarrhea. May you spend the weekend updating your resumes. You might want to leave out the part where you were part of a paramilitary police force terrorizing civilians. We hear recruiters on Indeed tend to skip over those.

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[Cascadia Daily / Seattle Times / NYT]

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