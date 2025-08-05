Screengrab from video by independent journalist Sandi Bachom

Wow, Kristi Noem and Tom Homan’s roided-out mouthbreather Gestapo just keeps outdoing itself. What do we have today? Will they find another gay hairdresser with “mom” and “dad” tattoos for some inbred illiterate border agent to misinterpret as “gang”? Did Donald Trump and Stephen Miller issue orders to human traffic him to the Salvadoran torture prison so the guards have somebody new to rape? (Maybe they moved Ghislaine to Texas because ICE found a new job for her.)

Or maybe it’ll be another beloved professional soccer player. Or another high school junior who was supposed to play in the band at the seniors’ graduation the day after the Nazis took him. Or another mommy in southern Missouri who’s beloved by her community of 85 percent MAGA. Or some more college students who wrote op-eds Stupid Hitler’s regime didn’t like.

Oh! An Episcopal priest’s daughter! We haven’t done that one yet! That’s a new one!

To skip to the spoiler alert, the person we’re about to talk about, the Trump Nazis’ latest victim, was actually released in a relatively short amount of time compared to other ICE victims, though not so short that they couldn’t kidnap the girl and disappear her to Trump’s Nazi Pigfuck Gulag in the “Baja Arkansas” section of Louisiana. (That’d be the part that’s more associated with “Duck Dynasty,” meth, and Southern Baptist perverts like Speaker Mike Johnson, less with food and culture.)

But oh, this is some fucked up shit.

As is so often the case with these lazy pigs, it went down at a totally legal immigrant person’s immigration check-in, we reckon because if most of Tom Homan’s Proud Boys have to exert themselves too much their diabeetus will flare up. (Also presumably why they favor being reverse greeters checking people’s receipts on their way out of Home Depot.)

Go Yeon-soo (stylized in American media as Yeonsoo Go, but regardless, her friends and family call her “Soo”) is a 20-year-old Korean student at Purdue University in Indiana, but she was in New York going to a visa hearing when she was forcibly kidnapped by evil men.

You see, Soo had what’s called an R-2 visa, which is for people who are here as dependents of religious workers. That’s because Soo’s mom is the Reverend Kim Ky-rie — in American media as “Kyrie Kim” — the first woman to be ordained as a priest by the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea. So she’s kind of a big deal. (She’s here on on an R-1 visa, which is for the religious workers themselves.) The reverend had been recruited to the US to work in Asian ministries with the Episcopal Diocese of New York in 2021, bringing her then-high-school-aged daughter along with her, as parents often do when they move across the world. Soo graduated from high school with honors in Scarsdale. Then she went to Purdue’s College of Pharmacy. Now it was time to get that R-2 visa switched to a student visa.

Tricia McLaughlin, the vile, reprobate DHS Nazi Barbie who always gets trotted out to lie about shit like this, explained that “Yeonsoo Go, an illegal alien from South Korea, overstayed her visa that expired more than two years ago,” The Episcopal Diocese’s lawyers likewise explained that fuck you, asshole, her visa was and is good until December, and add that DHS hasn’t shown them anything that suggests that reality is any different.

Who to believe? The interchangeable Nazi blonde or literally everyone else?

It is always such a conundrum.

So why did they release Soo after five days? They aren’t saying, but it could have something to do with the fact that it was just another monumental fuckup from the dumpster fire of fuckups that make up the Trump regime’s grunting Gestapo of walking restraining orders.

Soo had been nervous about going to her hearing, because these Nazis have been in the news. She was correct to feel that way. But it turns out when you kidnap the innocent daughter of a respected Episcopal Priest in New York City who’s also loved and respected in her home diocese and country of South Korea, people get fucking pissed.

And they did. People in New York protested, people in Korea protested, both dioceses were raising hell. “Supporters from the Episcopal Diocese of New York, the Interfaith Center of New York and the New York Immigration Coalition called for Go’s release during a gathering in Manhattan’s Federal Plaza Saturday.” Reports suggest that at that very moment, the masked invaders were in the process of transporting their latest captive across state lines to Pigfuck Bayou.

Notably, this is not the first time the Episcopal church has had to lose its shit at the Trump administration, just the first time the regime has personally kidnapped one of their clergy’s children.

Even the South Korean government was raising hell. Here’s a statement they made publicly:

“We urge the prompt release of Ms. Go and call for a fair and transparent review of her immigration status in a manner that upholds human dignity and the values our nations share,” the Rev. Dongshin Park, Primate of the Anglican Church of Korea, said in the statement, noting the US “has long been a symbol of liberty, justice, and opportunity, and a trusted partner of Korea.”

Ha ha. It’s funny/sad because the United States is not a symbol for fuck anymore.

It sounds like Soo was able to stay in contact with her parents somewhat, but they didn’t find out until yesterday that she had been kidnapped to Louisiana, by looking at ICE records online.

Regardless, Soo was brought back and released last night, and you can watch the video of her reunion with her mom below. (Independent journalist Sandi Bachom, who took the video below, says that according to her reporting, Soo was never actually removed to Louisiana. However Mary Rothwell Davis, the Episcopal Diocese attorney, says she was, and so do all other major stories we’ve read. Just putting it out there that there is a possible teach the controversy! here.)

Rachel Maddow shared this statement from the Bishop of New York, the Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd, after Soo was released:

There is indeed more work to do.

And part of that work is screaming at and humiliating and shaming every move these Nazis make. Not only is it the right thing to do, and what we have to do to save our country, but as we see over and over again, when you scream at these people long enough, eventually, it works.

So if you feel like screaming about what a global embarrassment this country has become in such a few short months, please do so. Better if you can do it in the general direction of your nearest Trump Nazi.

