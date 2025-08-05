Wonkette

ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Harry has discovered that sitting on the table gives him a good and safe view of outside and the tree below the balcony, until a fire truck or ambulance goes by. Then he runs to the bedroom. We are on main road and get a lot of those sometimes. (ETA: No Ms. Calico update, haven't seen her.)

Parakeetist
2h

Henlo.

Announce!

Budgie *found a new nest!* She *found a neeeeeest!*

Yyaaaaaayayayayayayayayy!

Yay!

Wheeeeee!

Birble birple birple beeeeb!

We accepted an offer for a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment. It is the cutest little thing.

We are going to hand in some *more* papers - there are always more papers - and when they approve the thingy, we should be in. Then the sale of the house....

Yipes... :)

It'll be good. It is just three or so miles from where I live right now.

Eeeeeeeeeep!

