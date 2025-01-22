Donald Trump had a bad, failed day yesterday, which is too bad for him because you never get back the second day of your second term in office. Poof, gone. Only 1459 to go! Will they be failures too? Probably.

There was a prayer service at the National Cathedral on Tuesday, and Trump and Melania attended (this time not dressed as the Babadook), along with JD and Usha Vance and members of the Trump crime family and all kinds of others. And one of America’s greatest heroes, Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopalian bishop for Washington DC, decided to speak truth to power, softly and carrying a big stick, and that stick was J-E-S-U-S.

(That’s right, go with it, Jesus was a stick. “Go find the Lord!” you could say if you threw it for your dog. “Where did he go? Go get him!”)

Silliness aside, what Budde did was use her homily to ask this man, this vile, foul man, this Stupid Hitler of a man, this 34-times-convicted felon of a man, this pathetic grievance monkey child of a man, this amoral clown, to have mercy on the vulnerable.

You know, like Jesus would.

Here is some video:

Mediaite provides this long block quote:

Let me make one final plea. Mr. President. Millions have put their trust in you and as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives. And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meatpacking plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogue, wadara and temples. I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our god teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger. For we were all once strangers in this land. May God grant us the strength and courage to honor the dignity of every human being, to speak the truth to one another in love and walk humbly with each other and our God, for the good of all people, good of all people in this nation and the world. Amen.

Oh man, she really stepped in it, didn’t she? She showed Jesus to those Nazis and asked them to have mercy on people who are scared.

Nazis hate it when you show them Jesus.

Trump is DEMANDING an apology. Can you believe the nerve of that insolent woke bitch bishop exhorting him to love his neighbor?

“Nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.” “A very boring and uninspiring” service! Yeah, we bet there were some tiny-handed little tyrants in first-century Nazareth who sounded like that too. Wonder what they were convicted of 34 times.

Here is JD Vance rolling his beady little trash eyes at Budde’s sermon:

Yeah, pretty sure Donald Trump and JD Vance can kiss God and Jesus’s fucking asses.

In response, Sean Hannity had this little tantrum about it last night:

“Despite a landslide victory in the fall for Donald Trump, the left is still vowing to resist the president with the same level of drama, hysteria that we've all come to expect. This morning, a so-called bishop politicizing an inaugural prayer service. Instead of offering a benediction for our country, for our president, she goes on the far-left, woke tirade in front of Donald Trump and JD Vance, their families, their young children. She made the service about her very own deranged political beliefs with a disgraceful prayer full of fearmongering and division.”

Oh no, won’t somebody think of JD Vance’s children, hearing stories about Jesus, and probably being like “Wow, that sure doesn’t sound like my dad!”

Also bless Hannity’s heart, jerking himself and his president off by calling it a “landslide.” We all know the truth. (Almost nobody watched the inauguration by the way, 27 percent fewer than Joe Biden’s.)

Seditionist GOP Rep. Mike Collins whined on Twitter that Budde should be “added to the deportation list.”

JoeMyGod collected some reactions from lesser MAGA dickslits:

“This woman should never step foot in the National Cathedral again — in any capacity. The audacity to pull something like this…”

“The bishopess here at the National Cathedral just asked Trump to protect trans children and not deport the illegals. She completely politicized the prayer service. Absolutely disgusting behavior.”

“WARNING: GOD WILL NOT BE MOCKED.”

“Franklin Graham tells me on my podcast that the National Cathedral has fallen into the hands of LGBT activists. So, it's not surprising this ‘lady bishop’ spewed hate at Donald Trump today. National Cathedral has become a sanctuary of Satan.”

That last one is longtime little Trump fluffer and minor MAGA media personality shithole Todd Starnes.

And oh, good heavens, the one about “GOD WILL NOT BE MOCKED!” Oh, to have the confidence of a valueless MAGA white man, that you are the ones on the right side of God!

These sons of bitches would really hate the gospels if they ever pulled the planks out of their eyes long enough to read them. All that shit about blessed are the meek and “whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me.” Ooh, and the parts about rich men getting to heaven rarely. And Jesus saying “away from me, you evildoers” to conservatives and dropkicking them out of his fucking face.

There is nothing people like Donald Trump and MAGA Christians hate more than Jesus Christ, since every word Jesus ever uttered is their negation.

By the way, Wonkette readers have met Mariann Budde before. When Donald Trump marched to St. John’s in 2020 and held up a Bible upside down and effectively took a shit on the entire cathedral, after trying to get the military to attack innocent Americans in Lafayette Square, she told the media, “The president used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without even asking us, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for.”

As many have noted, Trump has spent the time since he was inaugurated signing executive orders effectively declaring war on the American people. For example, after this service, Trump signed a directive giving ICE the freedom to conduct raids in churches, hospitals, schools, and disaster relief areas. You know, places people are supposed to be able to feel safe. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest,” said a spokesperson from Trump’s Nazi DHS.

Of course, Trump also let 211 domestic terrorists free into the homeland yesterday. (Those are the ones he actually freed from prison; most of the 1500ish he pardoned had completed their sentences.) That was a thing he did.

All of these people are going to burn in hell when they die.

And there, finally, they will be free of the immigrants and LGBT people they hate so much.

[Mediaite / Media Matters]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?