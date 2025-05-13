Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
29m

Also too, here's an outstanding deep dive on how that "white genocide in SA" conspiracy theory made its way from the racist fringe to become official US. policy: Molly Conger recently concluded a multi-part investigation on her podcast "Weird Little Guys" (her belittling term for white racist extremists)

First episode here:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-weird-little-guys-201395214/episode/the-white-house-weighs-in-on-269089830/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Left Coast Tom's avatar
Left Coast Tom
1h

"When has Donald Trump ushered in a golden age of anything besides grift?"

Showers, allegedly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
173 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture