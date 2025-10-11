WGN producer Debbie Brockman being handcuffed as she;s pinned down by two ICE thugs. Video screenshot, Chicago Tribune on YouTube.

Masked Border Patrol thugs in Chicago manhandled and arrested a woman who works for WGN-TV Friday, for no apparent reason. The woman, Debbie Brockman, was later released without charges, but only after having her reputation trashed in a nonsensical statement from the Department of Homeland Security that claimed she had attacked the officers. What? DHS lied? Again? Sure looks like it!

There isn’t any video (yet) of what led up to Brockman’s arrest in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Nearby resident Josh Thomas said that around 8:30 a.m., he heard cars honking and people screaming downstairs from his apartment and saw masked men trying to detain a man, putting him in an unmarked silver minivan.

When Thomas got downstairs, he saw Brockman already on the ground, face down, so he took cellphone video of her being handcuffed. She identified herself and said she worked for WGN, and asked Thomas to let them know what was happening. He also recorded a Latino man inside the minivan, which had New Jersey plates. He asked the man his name in English and Spanish but didn’t catch it on the recording.

“I walk out the front door of the condo, she’s laying on the ground in the street and they’re wrestling with her, trying to get her hands behind her back,” Thomas told the Chicago Tribune (free with email / archive link). “They said they were detaining her for obstruction. She said, ‘I didn’t obstruct.’”

Here’s his video, showing two ICE agents struggling to handcuff Brockman. It’s been edited to remove a brief shot seen here making clear that for some reason, the creeps had to pull her jeans half off while arresting her.

A member of a rapid response group, who asked not to be identified, told Block Club Chicago that, according to witnesses, Brockman had been trying to record the arrest of the man and asked the goons if they had a warrant, after which they arrested her.

Here’s another video of the incident, taken from a residence above the scene; after the thugs get Brockman into the minivan, one tries to yank open the door of a black SUV that was in front of them. When the driver didn’t let them, instead of backing up and going around the car, which they had plenty of room to do, the big strong manly federal goons rammed into the back of the SUV, taking off part of its bumper and racking up charges on their own rented minivan.

WGN said in a statement Friday evening that Brockman had been released:

“Earlier today, a WGN-TV creative services employee was detained by ICE,” the station said. “She has since been released, and no charges were filed against her. Out of respect for her privacy, we will have no further statements about this incident.”

DHS Disinformation Minister Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement that makes no fucking sense at all, based on the videos and on what witnesses said happened. McLaughlin claimed that the federal tough guys were doing their immigration enforcement thing when “several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents,” and that the poor agents had no choice but to crash into another car:

In fear of public safety and of law enforcement, officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect’s vehicle and create an opening. As agents were driving, Deborah Brockman, a U.S. citizen, threw objects at Border Patrol’s car and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

That sequence of events doesn’t match up with the video at all, unless the brave goon squad had been trapped by traffic and rammed a different vehicle before Brockman threw “objects” at them, they stopped and arrested her, and then they crashed into a second car while escaping. The video taken from above shows no previous damage to the front of the silver minivan.

Oh! Maybe Brockman somehow managed to throw objects after she was arrested and was in the minivan, while, um, her hands were cuffed behind her. Yeah, that must be it. Neither scenario explains how she was arrested for assault and then released without being charged.

McLaughlin’s statement added that the incident “is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers.” While she was at it, she also said the poor thugs have to go out and face all that danger “while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats’ government shutdown,” which certainly justified slamming Brockman to the ground and pinning her, her butt exposed, while a couple dozen people watched.

In other, happier ICE thug news, enjoy this video from June that resurfaced on Reddit this week and is making the social media rounds again. It purportedly shows firefighters in Bell, California, using their firetruck, siren blaring, to make a column of ICE cars back up, turn around, and GTFO, while a crowd of residents follows along joyfully.

Just another reminder that nobody ever says “fuck the fire department.” But wait … doesn’t this mean the firefighters are now terrorists and agitators too?

Thanks for reading Wonkette! Share this post so people know what great taste you have! Share

[Block Club Chicago / Chicago Tribune (archive link)]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d prefer to make a one-time donation, this button is happy to dance around in an inflatable frog costume and take your Ameros.

No Frogs Were Inflated In Making This