Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
42tontom's avatar
42tontom
5h

“The next two weeks…

SAY TWO WEEKS ONE MORE TIME MOTHERFUCKER

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
5h

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘰 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘹𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘵.

The trade deficit was not broken.

𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺'𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴, 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺'𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧.

The markets were already open.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
440 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture