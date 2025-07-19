Stephen Colbert, by David Shankbone . Public domain photo.

Bleak sign of the times when CBS News, owned by Paramount, chose to bribe compensate Trump’s library and lawyers $16 million dollars for the agonizing pain, confusion and mental anguish he and Captain Doctor Rep. Ronny Johnson experienced when a Kamala Harris answer on “60 Minutes” made her look too smart.

And now things are getting bleaker. CBS has cancelled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and it will end May 2026. Colbert is being retired, and the network will not replace him. Instead CBS is going end the entire show, and will re-run old episodes of Gunsmoke or something in the 11:35 p.m. slot instead.

CBS put out a sorry-ass statement claiming the cancellation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” which “ is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” UH HUH.

The Late Show was the highest-rated late-night talk show for nine consecutive seasons as of 2025, with a steadily-growing audience, in fact, it was CBS’s only show to attract more viewers than the previous quarter. And it was nominated for another Emmy last week! What is the bigger money-making prospect they’re hoping for? Trumpcoin infomercials?

Coincidentally, a few days before the sacking, Colbert went for the groin attached to the hand of the network that feeds him over their BIG FAT BRIBE.

And Thursday night Colbert made the announcement, and said the news of the end of the show had been dropped on the cast and crew out of nowhere.

Then he got right back to Trump’s fondant makeup.

The world’s thinnest-skinned baby snowflake has always HATED being laughed at and mocked. It is his second-biggest weakness, after those Epstein files, and just this week he was exploding that Rosie O’Donnell is a threat to his very humanity.

Trump got over JD Vance being a “never Trump guy” in a New York minute, but his grudges against comedians have gnawed at him for decades.

And over on his shitty website, the former NBC gameshow host gloated:

I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.

Oh yeah, Jimmy Kimmel REALLY bunches his britches, too! Remember Trump rage-Tweeting at Kimmel during the Oscars, during his criminal porn-peen-payoff trial?

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.” And Kimmel joked: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Rant-a-claus, heh!

Trump lives for television, lives through television, hires his hench-people from television, and watches all day and night, as if it were some kind of enlarged cellular telephone. But he is horrible at scripting, as we read from the alleged inscription he wrote for Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book. Though maybe two good actors could bring that dialog alive from the page? Dramatic readings with friends over a few cocktails this weekend is surely a Wonkette-worthy activity.

Anyway, Paramount has been trying to complete a merger with the company Skydance, owned by Trump pal Larry Ellison’s son, which still must be officially approved by the FCC, aka Project 2025 creepo / Tsar of Making All Media Be Nice To Trump, Brendan Carr. Sure sounds like Fascism 4 Dummies and Company plan to be shoving their clammy little fingers up in CBS’s programming in all kinds of ways before they’ll let CEO Shari Redstone run off into the sunset with her retirement nut. Paramount owns Comedy Central, too, so could Jon Stewart be next?

MAKE COMEDY LEGAL AGAIN! Mocking the president is the heart of free speech and every red-blooded American’s birthright. Shame on them all!

It’s all very fucking sad. Though the next 10 months of Colbert are sure to be some must-see TV, assuming Redstone doesn’t decide to shut him down sooner. And there is still Seth Meyers!

Let us end with Colbert’s funny / meaningful and beautiful testimony to Congress to draw attention to UFW’s “Take Our Jobs” campaign and the exploitation of migrant farmworkers:

He’s always been one of the good guys. Long may he wave.

