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Thesaurus Wrecks
1hEdited

Odd how banning Pride flags doesn’t qualify as a violation of free speech.

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Garbageman
1h

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch

BREAKING: House Republicans block the Democrats’ attempt to pass an Iran War Powers Resolution—refusing even to allow a vote.

During a pro forma session, Rep. Glenn Ivey sought unanimous consent to advance the measure. Presiding GOP Rep. Chris Smith ignored the request and abruptly gaveled out.

12:14 PM · Apr 9, 2026

https://xcancel.com/MeidasTouch/status/2042275048296501519

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