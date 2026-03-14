Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fool's avatar
Fool
6h

I want to open a cafe for all ages in Boise called "Gender Affirming Care". Nothing medical, not associated with any school district. Just a place where people can gather without any religious creep crawling up in their underpants.

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Sk8erChoi's avatar
Sk8erChoi
6h

What is Idaho doing about those filthy potatoes?!

"Potato plants can flower. These flowers are *hermaphroditic*, containing both male (stamens) and female (pistils) parts in each flower. Many modern potato varieties are male-sterile, meaning they are often used as female parents in breeding"

This is just smut!

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