Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2hEdited

Update: I missed a really important line right at the end of the CNN piece, so I've added this:

Biden, who knows what’s what, closed by reminding us all that holidays aren’t just for relaxing; they’re for remembering what matters, and taking action “Let’s get the hell to work and get more done.”

Oh yeah, and it's me, as my Marty Sue appearance before the first subscription ask may have suggested

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
2h

Because I'm not afraid of pissing off other white people and losing their votes, I'm just going to say America also needs a fucking Jubilee.

If, unlike most conservative, white Evangelicals, you've actually read your bibles, you know that the year of Jubilee was supposed to happen every fifty years in ancient Judea. In that year, all property that was sold by poor people to survive was supposed to be returned to them. All Jewish slaves were to be released. And all debts were to be forgiven.

Now, we've already freed the slaves, but we never paid them back for their labor, so we could do that in our Jubilee. I don't know what the cost of forty acres of land and a mule would be in 2025 dollars, but that would seem like a good place to start. Give all the descendants of slaves that cash value. If it's too much, pay it in yearly installments.

Likewise, returning the land to its original owners would be problematic, but we could assess all of the value of the land our forefathers took from Native Americans and start pouring billions into the tribes until we meet that obligation.

Finally, wipe all personal debts. Reset credit scores. Fresh start for everyone that year.

Now, I have no idea how much all that would cost, but fuck it. We can afford it eventually even it if takes us a decade or two to do it. And I think it would be a better use of our tax dollars than bombing the shit out of Iran or whatever the fuck country full of brown people is next on the fucking list of places that make white Americans panic. Probably Mexico.

Anyway, just an idea for a new Federal holiday that would compliment Juneteenth and do some work to clear the national ledger of red ink.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
315 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture