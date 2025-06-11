Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ Teetop's avatar
DJ Teetop
3h

I don't think it should be outlawed, but just in case I'll burn the Confederate flag instead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
3h

The people who buy Chinese-made stars & stripes undies at Walmart also believe it's a crime to burn the flag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
564 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture