Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

It is way beyond time for Carville to STFU.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
2h

Fuck that guy.

Man, I've been saying that for years.

Reply
Share
2 replies
421 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture