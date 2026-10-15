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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Harry says;

Are you trying to tell me that I’m the pet?!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-361558112?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
5h

The thing I respect about Talarico is that he says the right things even if they are uncomfortable to hear. He *shouldn't* have to be a lockstep Democrat because, let's face it, none of us agree with every single Democratic position. But neither does he try and "balance" that by playing into Republican hands with things like girls in boys sports or other "culture war" bullshit. He's smarter than that, and I think/hope/pray that Texas recognizes this and votes accordingly.

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