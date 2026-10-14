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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
1h

Surely *these* attacks on Talarico will lower food and fuel prices, and open the Strait of Hormuz.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
1h

Peter Heil Thiel's Meat Puppet/Gossip Spreader/Couch Fucker sez what now?

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