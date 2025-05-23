Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
satch's avatar
satch
2h

You folks should realize that even if White women started having more babies tomorrow, it would be six or seven years before they could enter the workforce ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

>>Unfortunately, UPFs tend to be cheaper and starchier, and poor families have limited resources to buy fruits and veggies. Maybe government could help supplement their grocery budgets?<<

Or maybe HHS could help could encourage grocery chains to build in food deserts, thus making folks less dependent on bodegas and corner stores for things like produce and healthy options. But who am I kidding?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture