In the great manufactured MAGA tantrum about men in women’s sports and kids becoming trans by watching Ms. Rachel, or whatever they’re hootin’ and hollerin’ about today, it can be really fun to fuck with these bigots, because they often don’t even know what they’re saying or what they believe. They just know their grunting hatred has been directed toward trans kids, so they start their engines and they grunt, hatefully.

Do they believe that kids are being allowed to use different pronouns at school without necessarily telling their parents, or do they believe the school nurse is doing top surgery during recess? It’s hard to tell, because of what idiots they sound like talking about it. Did y’all see the woman in the New York Times focus group about the Texas Senate race who didn’t want to vote for James Talarico because he believes in “same-sex bathrooms in high school and grade school”?

Sit with that one for a minute. That’s what we mean when we say these people are just mad barking idiots at this point, babbling hate in whatever direction they’ve been trained to. They literally do not know what they’re mad at.

We’ve just gotten through a couple weeks of making fun of Stupidest Republican Senator in history Tommy Tuberville, who appears to truly believe that the Venn diagram between airline pilots and furries (a concept he thoroughly does not understand) is one great big circle. When everybody started making fun of him, he doubled down, shoutin’ up and down that he heard about pilots barking and meowing at each other. Yet again, Tommy Tuberville showed that he was completely confused about something he encountered in the real world, and that it scared him.

Does Tommy Tuberville think the school nurse is doing top surgery, and maybe bottom surgery? Is Tommy Tuberville so stupid that he can’t come at that question from MULTIPLE directions, like a normal human with functioning brain might, to determine that people are pullin’ his leg? Yes, yes, yes, yes, and yes. No matter the question, if it revolves around “Is Tommty Tuberville that stupid?” the answer is always yes.

This is not a powerful propagandist, this is one of their paste-eating, dumbfuck bumpkin marks. He just happens to be a powerful US senator, and likely soon a governor of an entire US state.

Tubblety Bobbity Boo explained this weekend, as the opening act at a Trump rally:

“I’m not even going to get into the transgender nonsense because y’all know how I feel about men in women’s sports. But what gets me is the Biden administration — up until President Trump — allowed doctors to cut on minors without telling their parents. [Crowd boos.] Think about that.

Yeah we’re thinking about it, and there are so many red flags that should lead a barely sentient person to say “Wait, what?” Like for one thing, huge screaming red flag, health insurance. Is there no process of co-pays and insurance claims with “Biden cuttin’ on minors’ peeners” surgery? Does nobody have to check to make sure the doctor is in network? Is that the one kind of healthcare that can’t bankrupt people in the United States, because of how free it is? Is there some kind of carve-out in Obamacare? Wouldn’t Tommy Tuberville, as a US senator, know that sort of information, or have access to it?

Christ, what a fucking dumbass.

“You talk about government control. Can you imagine if your kid would come home one day and says — what’s wrong with you? — ‘Well, I’m taking these drugs. And I’m getting ready to have surgery because my teachers and my principal says I can.’ Folks, we’ve lost our damn mind. We really have.”

Yeah, somebody’s lost their mind, that’s for sure.

“I’m getting ready to have surgery, Mom and Dad. It’s a school thing.”

Didn’t even require a permission slip.

Or it did, but you know kids these days, forging their mom’s signature.

Goddammit, what a stupid piece of shit.

That’s it, that is your post, we hope we don’t have to write a third followup on this, but we probably will. Tommy Tuberville is such a babbling pigfuck he thinks kids have surgery without telling their parents. That’s brain damage right there. Or God put it together wrong in the first place.

Somebody should’ve sent little Tommy Tuberville to the school nurse, for some goddamned brain surgery.

[video via Acyn]

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