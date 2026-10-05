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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
6h

Just remember, people there replaced Doug Jones with this.

Replaced Doug Jones with THIS.

And even Senator Potato Town is shrewd enough to know that sadopopulism and the attendant blood libel bring Republicans the keys to the kingdom.

Like all bigots, he *assumes* he's never met a trans person so he's free to make up whatever vile fantasy he likes and project that onto them. They're a perfect black box because they're so few in number. It's cynical and awful but this is America.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
6h

Every hater and idiot thinks it's so easy. None of them know a damn thing about it, just like they don't know a damn thing about anything.

I tried to get help when I was 17. Help, someone to talk to, answers for my questions, about why I was in so much pain, why I hated my body, why I felt hideously, monstrously ugly.

The doctors, therapists, they all said "you have to talk to your parents first". Deacon Dad the ex-cop, racist, doomsday fanatic said "I think you need higher doses of your [psychiatric] meds."

I didn't start to figure things out until I was 42 years old. I've been out for 11 years, and I'm happy in my skin and a better human being.

And I don't hate people like Tuberville. There are so many of them, and not a few on the "left". But life is too short to spend much time thinking about the willfully ignorant and grotesquely stupid.

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