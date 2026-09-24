Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
6h

Updated just now with a WONKETTE EXCLUSIVE SCOOP, we think. No, not a kitty litter scoop, pay attention. We think we found the source of Tuberville's furry-airline-panic, a zombie website for furry enthusiasts in the airline industry. It hasn't been updated since shortly after it went up in the summer of 2022. Refresh your browser if you don't see the update at the end of the story.

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6hEdited

Let's break it down for Tommy Twobraincells:

“Lord help us! It’s terrifying when you think about this..."

Really? Out of all the things to be scared about, this is the thing that haunts you? How do you function? Do birds flying by give you a jump-scare?

"When you walk onto a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal..."

And how does this affect my flying experience? Unless their vision is somehow obstructed by them currently wearing a costume, which I very much doubt is the case, why do you care, freako?

"You can’t make this up.”

And yet, you just did.

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