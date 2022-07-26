The week leading up to a wedding can be so stressful. You've got all the final fittings and you're making the final arrangements with the caterer and the wedding planner and the deliveries are being coordinated and people are arriving from out of town and there's the rehearsal dinner and then your dad goes to the United States Congress and votes against the dignity and recognition of your upcoming marriage and then you're freaking out because the Weather Channel app says there's suddenly a 30 percent chance of rain on your wedding day and wait hold the fuck up, what did we just type?

One of those things does not belong. At least it doesn't belong if you have a good father.

But if you are the son of GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, that is exactly what just happened in your life. Your father voted against enshrining federal marriage equality rights in law, which is absolutely necessary because of the pube Clarence Thomas hurled at the American people his concurring opinion in Dobbs , which stated in no uncertain terms that he wants to come for marriage equality and private sex and contraception next. And then three days later, that guy came to your gay wedding!

Mazel tov , son!

The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he “married the love of [his] life” on Friday and that his “father was there.” NBC News is not publishing the names of the grooms, neither of whom is a public figure.

We're sorry, son of Glenn Thompson. We know that has to really, really hurt.

(Thompson is also one of the Republicans who voted with the Sedition Caucus on January 6. So that's just embarrassing.)

Thompson’s press secretary, Maddison Stone, also confirmed the congressman was in attendance.



“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Stone said in an email, adding that the Thompsons are “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.”

What a very white Republican Christian way of showing it.

NBC News notes that Thompson's spokesperson, Maddison Stone with the superfluous 'D' in their name, recently said the bill Thompson voted against, the Respect for Marriage Act, which again is absolutely necessary because the current Supreme Court is full of partisan hacks, several of whom lied in order to get their current jobs, is "nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores.” Fuck you.

Everybody who matters supports marriage equality -- 71 percent of the country -- and 47 Republicans in the House managed to find it in their hearts not to use their votes last week to disrespect the dignity of gays and lesbians.

This dude with a gay son getting married three days later couldn't manage that.

How very sad.

