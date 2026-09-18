Wonkette

Wonkette

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
3hEdited

The fact that this is, in a way, *good* news is depressing as fuck. It's good news because absolute fucking morons, drooling zombie idiots, unworthy of citizenship, are incapable of understanding *anything* except what's right in front of their stupid fucking faces. The ONLY thing that will make them turn on Trump and the Republican Party in the midterms is what's hitting them in the pocketbook right. now. Not human rights. Not our standing among our allies and in the world. Not the decorum and dignity of the office. Not the environmental catastrophe we're ALREADY IN. Nope! Just the prices of gas and groceries.

Whew! {pant, pant}. Sorry, frustrated rant over.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
4h

This is what you get when you put a man who bankrupted casinos in charge.

Such a great businessman.

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