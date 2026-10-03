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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

I've been seeing a growing number of Angie Nixon signs around town Down Here.

Fingers crossed...

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

HA!

Angie Nixon Proposes Building Data Center on Mar-a-Lago

https://www.newsweek.com/angie-nixon-ashley-moody-trump-florida-data-center-mar-a-lago-12490702

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