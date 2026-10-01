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Hank Napkin's avatar
Hank Napkin
1h

THIS. IS. GONNA. FUCKTASTICKLY. STING!

Canada’s Mark Carney Favoured To Win The Nobel Peace Prize. -- Dean Blundell

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1hEdited

This 𝗢𝗰𝘁. 𝟭𝟳, 𝘚𝘗𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘋 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘞𝘖𝘙𝘋!

𝗡𝗢 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦: 𝗔 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

Republicans have defied our courts, deported our citizens, kidnapped Americans, attacked our civil rights, slashed our tax-funded services, and murdered our people in the streets. The GOP's corruption has gone TOO. FAR.

𝗡𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀. 𝗡𝗼 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻𝘀. 𝗡𝗼 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀.

https://www.nokings.org/

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