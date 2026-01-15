Omar vs. this dipshit

In these very terrible and horrible days, we need to look for wonderfulness wherever we can find it. In this case, we didn’t have to look very far.

Here is Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the regime’s primary targets, just cold clowning on a “reporter” from the “network” started by the MyPillow Guy.

The “reporter” is clearly going after Omar because A), she’s Somali American, and Donald Trump and the rest of his movement are extremely racist about Somali Americans and believe they are genetically superior to Somali Americans. Also, right now America’s least valuable citizens are rubbing Play-Doh all over their genitals working themselves into a lather over the magnitude of “fraud” coming out of Minnesota, and they are pretty sure every Democratic official they hate is the ringleader of it. And Omar is one of those leaders, representing Minneapolis, the city where Trump and Kristi Noem and that tiny shriveled nutsack Greg Bovino are committing 9/11 terror attacks every day against its innocent residents, for no purpose other than to instill fear.

So these questions are stupid.

And Omar, the happy warrior, just clowns on the idiot.

This is how all politicians should handle right-wing propaganda reporters, first of all, but it’s a pretty good example of how people in general should encounter spreaders of disinformation.

Watch some videos, then we will discuss below!

And then this one:

So as you can see, Ilhan Omar is being hounded by a “reporter” from the MyPillow Guy’s “news” outfit. And like all “reporters” from such high-quality joints, this woman is just blissfully bugfuck, accusing Omar of all kinds of insane things and expecting her to respond. (Quotation marks around exact quotes, no quotation marks around us making fun of the paste-eating hunk of dryer lint from the MyPillow Guy’s basement.)

CRAZY LADY: You did immigration frauds! Republicans seen you do it! You gon’ get deported?

OMAR, laughing: “Oh, you’re one of those people.”

CL: Heeeeeengggggh????????? You concerned gon’ get deported?

OMAR: “Do I look concerned?”

CL: Oh.

OMAR: “OK.”

CL: WHY YOU NO GO TO MINNESOTA FRAUD HEARING, YOU DID THE FRAUDS!

OMAR: “Why should I have?”

CL: DUHHHHH IT’S MINNESOTA FRAUDS, YOU ARE MINNESOTAS?

OMAR: “There were people from my state that were there.”

CL: But you are complicit in TEH FRAUDS!

OMAR: “How would I be complicit? Do you just ask stupid questions?”

CL: WHAT ABOUT TIM WALZ? THERE’S NINE BILLION FRAUD DOLLARS IN MINNESOTA? YOU DID THEM!

And so forth!

“Do you just ask stupid questions?” Ilhan Omar asked the blonde wigstand who sprang fully formed from the MyPillow Guy’s armpits.

“REALLY?????” asked Ilhan Omar at this hilarious $9 billion figure, since it’s literally “more than half of the resources that are allocated.” Omar turns it around and starts asking the questions, marveling that this mouthbreathing dipshit genuinely think there was some kind of successful fraud operation in Minnesota that involved stealing over half of the resources allocated for a given thing, as if nobody would notice that.

And the woman is simply too stupid to understand why that wouldn’t make sense, even as Omar tries to go slow and impress upon her what a bad fraud plan that would be.

“You genuinely think, your brain has told you that it is possible for half of the resources, for our public servants to, like, have disappear.”

“Just think about what you’re asking.”

The halfwit claims, without any evidence, that Tim Walz is threatening or tracing or doing something to whistleblowers, it is unclear what the halfwit thinks.

“Tim Walz is doing something to whistleblowers????”

Yes, the halfwit thinks so! After all why is he stepping down and not running again? Wouldn’t that mean he did the frauds and also is doing the things to the whistleblowers?

My lord Jesus.

So in the second video, we have an encounter the next day, because the halfwit has not had enough apparently. She starts chasing Omar again. And Omar is there again, with a smile and a nod and some gentle suggestions that maybe the lady from the MyPillow Network is a fucking idiot.

You see, the halfwit tried to use as “evidence” of the nine billion that James Comer — yes, the hayseed pigfucker Hunter Biden penis investigator, who is now attempting to protect Trump and MAGA pedophiles by desperately seeking to make the Epstein Files about the Clintons — had opened an investigation into nine billion fraud moneys.

Ilhan Omar thinks this is very funny.

“That’s what Comer believes, because he’s as smart as you are!”

The halfwit notes that other total idiots like Scott Bessent also believe this, and Ilhan Omar starts laughing more.

“Ma’am, I think you need to get examined, becuase your brain has been fried in some way, and it’s not OK! I really hope that you get some help!”

The MyPillow dumbass tries to finish with a zinger about the learning centers in Minnesota where Omar is doing all the frauds, and Omar says it sounds like the MyPillow dumbass “needs one of those learning centers.”

And the halfwit is like OH YEAH? And Omar is like um yeah, and says “see ya!”

This is how you do this, Democratic elected officials, when there are actual crazy people following you around asking you questions.

Again, here is Omar, just smiling and laughing. Literally right now, Trump and his stormtroopers are committing this 24/7 terrorist attack against her district, and yet she still has time to smile and fuck with a MAGA “reporter” from the MyPillow Guy’s “network.” (By the way, for anybody who is still unclear on why Trump and Stephen Miller are 9/11-ing Minneapolis right now, there are your two answers: because they hate Ilhan Omar with the vicious Nazi racism of a thousand Hitlers, and Tim Walz hurt their feelings and called them weird.)

It should go without saying that neither Omar nor Tim Walz has been accused of doing anything wrong related to the Minnesota fraud investigation, but again that doesn’t matter, because this is about racism and irrational hate, it’s not about policy. Just this week, Hitler is screaming about how she should be thrown out of the country.

And Omar just smiles and nods, smiles and nods, laughs and nods, and inveighs upon the poor woman to get professional help.

Mockery is one of the most powerful weapons in beating the living shit out of fascism. It’s also the most fun part of fighting fascism, or maybe the only fun part.

Now go forth and kick a Trump Nazi right in their dick, and by “dick” we mean their feelings, and by “kick” we mean bring up their childhood traumas and greatest insecurities and use them to make fun of the Trump Nazis, right in front of all their friends!

It’s especially effective on ICE agents, those guys are incredible losers.

