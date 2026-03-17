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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
34mEdited

Big boom over Cleveland today. It was loud. Apparently

not just a meteor but a meteorite! My reaction was WTF?!

Harry's reaction was not a reaction.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-229142994?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

https://www.cleveland19.com/video/2026/03/17/meteor-breaks-sound-barrier-causing-big-boom/

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
28m

"Abughazaleh says that bipartisanship is nice and all, but not at the cost of compromising away everything that matters to the people you’re supposed to be representing"

Finally! A Democrat gets that. Time after time, Dems negotiate away all the things that the say the they want, that are popular with the voters, and that work well for most Americans, just to get one or two repub votes so that they can claim it's a bipartisan vote. Oh, and repubs give up nothing. JFC, bipartisanship just for the sake of bipartisanship is stupid, and no one cares about it except Congressional Dems.

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