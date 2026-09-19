Wonkette

Wonkette

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Demme Epstein Fatale's avatar
Demme Epstein Fatale
3h

Another day, another nightmare/fresh hell.

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
3h

We already have full on concentration camps, armed toughs terrorizing civilian populations, all with minimal protest, so why not bans on the Lügenpresse, perhaps some killings to drive the message home and all the other accoutrements of a completed fascist takeover?

(it is what we will see rapidly if the midterms are not a complete victory for the Democrats)

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