Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4d

Sure. Why not?

This is just my reminder that "Blue Lives Matter" and "Back the Blue" are only true in the sense where police need to be defended when they extrajudicially execute Black people. That's part of the original slave patrol remit, after all.

Remember:

Blue Lives Matter

All Lives Matter

Back the Blue

All = Black Lives Don't Matter

and that when police interact with Black people, the Black people must be brutalized.

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
4d

"Objective reality is just your opinion, man."

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