Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

“We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

I keep saying that it's worth laughing at these people even thought their beliefs are horrific, and I stand by this.

They abused irony, and I will never forgive them for that, but they still don't get bathos, and it's good because bathos is what they embody so well. Every last one of these fucking flostam, jetsam, lagan and derelict.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Repost:

On July 12, 2022, the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol publicly named the following as Congressional leaders of the Republican Insurrection:

Brian Babin (R – TX);

Andy Biggs (R – AZ);

Matt Gaetz (R – FL);

Louie Gohmert (R – TX);

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R – GA);

Andy Harris (R – MD);

Jody Hice (R – GA);

Jim Jordan (R – OH);

Scott Perry (R – PA).

Not one of these Republicans has been charged or prosecuted for sedition or treason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
314 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture