Good news, everyone! It turns out that what we’ve been saying for the entire Biden administration, about how if people get to know Kamala Harris, they would like Kamala Harris, was true. Of course, in order for that to happen, the media has to actually cover a person. Now she’s the presumptive Democratic nominee, so they really don’t have a choice.

The fact that people are getting to know Harris is showing up in the polls in an enormous way — as in, in one entire week of campaigning, she’s pretty much erased Donald Trump’s lead entirely in all the extremely important swing states.

The new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll of swing states is Trump’s worst nightmare. For one thing, it attributes Harris’s closing the gap to new enthusiasm among Black and Hispanic voters.

Quickly, the state-by-state results (Harris number first):

Arizona 49-47

Georgia 47-47

Michigan 53-42

Nevada 47-45

North Carolina 46-48

Pennsylvania 46-50

Wisconsin 49-47

All are within the margin of error. Still room to grow in Pennsylvania, and everywhere else obviously, lots of work to do. Of course, again, she’s only been the candidate for a week. Good thing she’s hitting the road in all those states next week, starting Tuesday in Philadelphia, with her VP candidate, whoever they might be.

Another new poll from ABC News/Ipsos says Harris’s general favorability numbers are on the move, jumping eight points to 43 percent ever since Joe Biden dropped out of the race. A big shift there — and another potential nightmare point for Trump — seems to be among independents, who went from 28 percent of respondents viewing Harris favorably a week ago to 44 now.

Meanwhile, 86 percent of Democrats agree that Harris should definitely be the nominee, and uh oh, looks like people are indeed far more excited about Harris, in general, than they are about Trump:

Harris has an edge over former President Donald Trump when it comes to how much enthusiasm Americans feel for them as nominees. Forty-eight percent of Americans say they would feel enthusiastic if Harris becomes the Democratic nominee. Fewer, 39%, say they are enthusiastic about Trump being the Republican nominee. Enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee peaks among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%). Forty-nine percent of independents express enthusiasm for Harris, whereas only 31% of independents are enthusiastic about Trump.

Want us to make it sadder for Trump? Because we can. The poll says Trump’s overall favorables were only 40 percent the week after somebody shot him and also the Republican National Convention, and now they’ve gone down to 36. He only has a 27 percent favorability rating among independents, an eight-point drop from last week.

In other words, somebody got a bump from Trump getting shot and having a convention, but it wasn’t Trump.

Oh, and everybody hates JD Vance according to the poll, but you knew that.

If you watch MAGA influencers and fluffers like we do, you see a lot of them bellyaching and whining this week about fake enthusiasm, coping by trying to convince themselves that Harris only is getting these crowds at her rallies because people like Megan Thee Stallion are performing with her.

An example:

Matt Walsh likewise whined, “They’re manufacturing a political sensation out of absolutely nothing. We’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

These off-putting loser weirdos, bless their hearts, they have no concept of why having big celebs at a rally might just be fun. We guess it’s something they’ve never experienced, since they’re all societal rejects and outcasts, therefore a huge star like Megan Thee Stallion has never been available to the likes of them.

It’s cool, though, because they have the weird rapist, Couchfucky the Clown, Kid Rock, and we guess maybe the MyPillow Guy.

Regardless, these people are free to believe whatever they need to believe, cope however they need to cope, and seethe however they need to seethe, to prevent themselves from clawing their eyes out. We wouldn’t want them to do that.

Here’s a clip from Harris in last night’s rally in Atlanta, telling Trump that she hopes he will reconsider being such a little coward and come debate. “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

Here’s her closing. It’s pretty damn strong.

Heck, here’s the whole rally speech. It’s pretty great.

