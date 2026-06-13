Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

A big thank you to Rep. Joyce Beatty!

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5hEdited

Let the good times roll.

<A US district court judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate any history or science materials it removed from the nation’s public monuments, finding that the White House’s actions “set a dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitization”.

The Trump administration has 21 days to comply with the order.>

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/12/judge-national-park-trump-displays

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