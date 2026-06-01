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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3hEdited

I know Wonkette already wrote about it, but I think one of the most amusing parts of this whole stupid story is that after the Kennedy Center's current lickspittle executive director Charles Floca insisted that "Should President Trump's name be removed from the Center, that vital fundraising connection will be severed, causing irreparable harm and fundamentally destabilizing the Center's development efforts..." the judge added a footnote to his ruling that naw, mang, that is a bunch of bullshit (ok, I paraphrase a bit there).

https://bsky.app/profile/rparloff.bsky.social/post/3mn3hkwnrgc2p

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Cucumber gimlet or summery Old Fashioned this week? The Old Fashioned is stronger. Mind you, if I post cocktails based on alcohol content in reaction to the weekly news, we'll all be dead of liver failure before Trump leaves office. Your call.

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